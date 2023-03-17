Imler, PA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYawny: Not Just Another Bigfoot Story, a new book by Tim Swope, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When fact and fiction collide into a faded memory of a journey down the river of life. With advice and insight from a life many years lived, Tim Swope's Yawny: Not Just Another Bigfoot Story shares his personal struggles, insights, and advice to guide you along your own path. Swope emphasizes in his fictionalized retelling the importance of family and their impact on your decisions.
About the Author
Tim Swope worked hard his entire life to make it to retirement. He loves hunting, fishing, camping, and cooking outdoors.
Yawny: Not Just Another Bigfoot Story is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4439-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/yawny/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/yawny-not-just-another-bigfoot-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
