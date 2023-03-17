Coloma, WI Author Publishes Imagination Book
March 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Journey's Wealth, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Journey's Wealth is about the beautiful place we can live, when our imaginations have been our homes throughout our lives.
About the Author
Since Tom Lynch Jr. was a child, he has known only dreamy landscapes as his world all around him.
A Journey's Wealth is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-053-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-journeys-wealth/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-journeys-wealth/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us