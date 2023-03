Coloma, WI Author Publishes Imagination Book

A Journey's Wealth, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.A Journey's Wealth is about the beautiful place we can live, when our imaginations have been our homes throughout our lives.About the AuthorSince Tom Lynch Jr. was a child, he has known only dreamy landscapes as his world all around him.A Journey's Wealth is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-053-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-journeys-wealth/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-journeys-wealth/