Benton City, WA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
March 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEmbrace the Rising Sun: Essential Leadership During a Pandemic, a new book by Michael R. Peterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Each day, a rising sun brings opportunities to craft a great day and new memories, even during a pandemic.
This book is a collection of daily short stories written during the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as Michael R. Peterson's way of recognizing his company's employees quickly evolved into a means of seeing the world differently. Some stories are serious, some are tear-jerkers, and some are funny. All are meant to inspire transformation and serve as a reminder that each new day is another step in the journey. Enjoy the stories, but live the message.
About the Author
Michael R. Peterson is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Universal Chain, Inc. In his community, Peterson has been a high school/college baseball umpire for twenty-eight years and serves locally as an advocate for education and giving people a second chance. Peterson also loves to travel, golf, bird hunt, and spend time with his family.
Peterson and his wife Cathy have a small farm-to-market beef operation where they raise grass-fed/grain-finished cattle for their friends and family. The couple has been married for thirty-six years, and together they have two sons and a daughter: Jon, AJ, and Chelsea. They also have three grandchildren: Paisley, Cooper, and Griffin.
Embrace the Rising Sun: Essential Leadership During a Pandemic is a 466-page paperback with a retail price of $106.00 (eBook $101.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7212-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/embrace-the-rising-sun/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/embrace-the-rising-sun-essential-leadership-during-a-pandemic/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
