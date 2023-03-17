Thomson, GA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
March 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlood & Water, a new book by Linda Armstrong-Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lisa Rivers is a genius with a photographic memory. She is the youngest, highest paid computer designer for the Department of Defense. Her program promises no more POWs and can be used domestically. No more missing children. So, how is it that Lisa is kidnapped? How was her identity discovered? Is she still alive, and if so, can she be found before it is too late?
About the Author
Linda Armstrong-Miller has worked as a social worker, counselor, and later as a registered nurse. For more than twenty years, she has helped families who struggled with conflicting issues and critical illness. She draws on that experience when it comes to writing.
Ms. Armstrong-Miller currently resides in Georgia. She is married to a wonderful man, Michael, and they have a daughter and two fur babies.
Blood & Water is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-511-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blood-water/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blood-water/
