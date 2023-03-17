Petersburg, VA Author Publishes Novel
March 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Brother's Wife, a new book by Edwin Robinson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Phil Roberts is an upcoming communications senior at VA Tech University. When school ends for the summer, he normally goes home to his parents' home in Virginia Beach, VA. But this summer, he decides to go to Miami, where his older brother, Ryan, just bought a home.
Ryan is an attorney with his own law firm, Roberts and Associates; Ryan has a wife, Linda, who is unhappy in the marriage because Ryan spends all his time at the law firm instead of with her. Linda eventually confides in Phil about how unhappy she is, and the two begin a tawdry affair.
Edwin Robinson is a native of Surry County, Virginia. He attended Surry County High School and graduated in 1990. After graduation, he attended John Tyler Community College, majoring in human services. He also attended Ashworth College, majoring in criminal justice.
Robinson took up writing as a hobby at the age of 18, writing song lyrics. He wrote his first screenplay, Doing the Impossible, at the age of 25, based on a single mother trying to raise a teenage son.
My Brother's Wife is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-486-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-brothers-wife/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-brothers-wife/
