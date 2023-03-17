Tallahassee, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsErica's Life of Beliefs: The Journey Just Begun, a new book by Frederica T. Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Erica is a young lady who has been through a lot in her life. She has a past most women fear: abuse from those who should have loved her. As an adult, Erica only makes these obstacles worse by doing drugs, having affairs, and doing harm to herself and others. Overtime, Erica hits rock bottom, and knows she must make a choice: keep going down the same path or change. With the help of those who love her and a strong faith in God, Erica begins to turn her life around and looks towards a brighter future.
About the Author
Frederica T. Thompson is a single mother of a talented young woman. She is a cancer survivor. She has a strong faith. She loves basketball, football, and video games, as well as spending time with her only child. She has beaten death many times, with the grace of God and her daughter's love.
Erica's Life of Beliefs: The Journey Just Begun is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4291-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ericas-life-of-beliefs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ericas-life-of-beliefs-the-journey-just-begun/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
