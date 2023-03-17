Tracey, CA Author Publishes Christian Memoir
March 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Woman Without a Purse by Lady J., a new book by Kiu Kan Jane Yuen-Pivin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Woman Without a Purse is the autobiography of Lady J.'s Christian Life before and after she met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Lady J. shares how Jesus changed her life and guided her to help others to come to know him. Lady J. hopes this work will encourage others to let Jesus Christ into their lives.
About the Author
Lady J. was active in her church and home bible study groups. She cherishes her time to read her bible and learn more about her Lord Jesus Christ, so she can share her faith with everyone she meets. Lady J. enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher to help mold and shape the lives of our youth. Her family has always been her greatest asset besides Jesus Christ. Lady J. has a master's degree in counseling. She worked for the Navy in Fleet & Family in supporting Navy families in their times of need.
A Woman Without a Purse by Lady J. is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4271-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-woman-without-a-purse-by-lady-j/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-woman-without-a-purse-by-lady-j/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us