North Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Book on Black America
March 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Birth of God's United Black "Nation" in White America: The "Last Chapter", a new book by Charles J. Cook, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
America: The "Last Chapter" is about God's United Black Nation in white America financially establishing Independence and securing themselves as a "Free United Black Nation" in America and in the world.
Uniquely closing the book of the individual black experience in white America, this "Last Chapter" symbolizes freedom and the opening of a new book for future chapters to be written about a United Black Nation.
About the Author
Charles J. Cook is an ex-Marine, Vietnam-era veteran. He is a black Indian man, a man of God, and a spiritualist, as well as a loving husband and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Also a retired cosmetologist instructor, Cook enjoyed teaching men, women, and children how to make money in the business of cosmetology. Over the years, he's taught thousands of students in L.A. Calif. School District and Louisiana.
He loves God and going to church, listening to gospel music, and playing guitar with a choir or gospel group. He also enjoys playing zydeco, fishing and crabbing, cooking, taking a drive to the ocean or the park with friends and family, and helping a friend in need.
The Birth of God's United Black "Nation" in White America: The "Last Chapter" is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4253-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-birth-of-gods-united-black-nation-in-white-america/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-birth-of-gods-united-black-nationin-white-america-the-last-chapter/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
