Ellicott City, MD Author Publishes Writing Collection
March 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTell Me a Story, Grandma, a new book by Judith Delaney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written in response to the difficult changes brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many were left without their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Tell Me a Story, Grandma is a compilation of published and unpublished writings by Judith Delaney to those of younger generations who have no one to tell them about their family stories.
About the Author
Judith Delaney is a senior who spent most of her life in good health. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, she is a teacher of the Bible who enjoys writing.
Prior to retirement, she worked as a paralegal, owned and operated her own businesses, and enjoyed creative writing courses to improve her writing skills. Later in life, she contracted myalgic encephalomyelitis, which has confined her to her bed.
Delaney is widowed, a mother of two with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She traveled throughout the United States and several foreign countries, having lived in Mexico from 2007 until 2017.
Tell Me a Story, Grandma is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7056-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tell-me-a-story-grandma/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tell-me-a-story-grandma/
