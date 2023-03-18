Estero, FL Doctor & Author Publishes Memoir about Being a Physician
March 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRace and Healing: Autobiography of an Urban Black Physician, a new book by Dr. Harcourt G. Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about a young black man wanting to be accepted into the medical profession- a world dominated by white people. He explores the obstacles encountered along the way while he was growing up, getting an education, and eventually being accepted into the medical profession. Harcourt's story started with his mother, an immigrant from Barbados, an island in the Caribbean. She had the equivalent of a grade school education and fought to get Harcourt and his sister the best education available. His message is relevant because it allows young black children to realize that they can succeed through hard work and ignoring racism.
About the Author
Dr. Harcourt G. Harris was born in Harlem, New York in 1928. He is a retired medical doctor. At age ninety-four, he enjoys sedentary activities such as playing pinochle with friends once a week, watching sports on television, and reading a book every week or so. He also exercises five days a week for thirty minutes. He enjoys his great-grandchildren Jackson (age eight), Ethan (age eight), Jude (age three), and Jayla (three months).
Race and Healing: Autobiography of an Urban Black Physician is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-758-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
