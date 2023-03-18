Venice, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Book
March 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeart of Diamonds, a new book by Edward E Jones Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Heart of Diamonds is about a young college student who encounters an extraterrestrial alien life form. The alien life form uses her body as a host to restore it's weakened state of health by means of sexual contact to extract a needed energy source.
This book is for readers 18+
About the Author
Growing up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Edward E Jones Jr graduated from Philadelphia Community College. Then attended Temple University until he started his enjoyable career at Dupont in New Jersey and Delaware as a Chemical Operator and Laboratory Technician. Retiring from Dupont and moving to St. Cloud, Florida. He worked for the City of St. Cloud for over nine years then retiring. Over that span of fifty years he met so many good people that helped him learn and make life enjoyable.
Heart of Diamonds is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-474-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/heart-of-diamonds/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/heart-of-diamonds/
