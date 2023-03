Vancouver, WA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel

Marooned in the World Next Door: Book One in The Hole in the Universe Saga, a new book by WEITFAHRER, has been released by RoseDog Books.One summer day, while constructing a backyard tree fort, two boys, Lee and Mike, come upon a strange phenomenon: tucked in among the tree branches is a mysterious region of utter darkness, blacker than any night. They soon determine that the darkness conceals a portal of sorts, a passageway leading to an unknown location. But what location? Where? Seeking to find answers to these questions, the boys recruit Stefan, a new kid in the neighborhood, to go through the portal to gather information.Stefan's findings are astonishing: the unknown location on the other side of the portal is in some totally different world from Earth, a place where even the passage of time occurs at a different rate. Lee promptly dubs this phenomenon a "Hole in the Universe."Since the three of them are apparently the only people who know of the Hole's existence, they see this as the perfect opportunity for a secret summer adventure. They immediately begin making plans to begin exploring what they will come to think of as the World Next Door.But they will soon learn that there is a fine line separating high adventure from serious danger. Almost before they know it, they will find themselves on the run, fleeing the monstrous minions of a mysterious Enemy known as the Dark One. They will come to realize that their "secret summer adventure" was a bad idea from the start.But it is too late now for second thoughts; the situation is already beginning to spin out of control.And it is about to turn calamitous.About the AuthorWEITFAHRER spent over forty-five years in elementary school classrooms in a quest to impart knowledge (and, hopefully, a modicum of wisdom) to a succession of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.That should explain a lot…Marooned in the World Next Door: Book One in The Hole in the Universe Saga is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-192-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/marooned-in-the-world-next-door/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/marooned-in-the-world-next-door-book-one-in-the-hole-in-the-universe-saga/