Miami, FL Author Publishes Book of Poetry
March 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFU*K, a new book by Vanity Meets Love, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
FU*K is not for the soft spoken or faint of heart. A savory morsel, filled with sensual juice to wet the palate, is felt when reading the poems enclosed. Written as an escape into the senses, where lust meets love, inconclusive thoughts on which side will win. At times, lust prevails while love gazes on from the sidelines. Each poem is a brief glimpse into love's highs and lows, how one word can change its meaning in a myriad of ways.
About the Author
Vanity Meets Love is a teacher, artist, and writer. She has been writing poetry for a number of years and finds poetry as a guide to make sense of the world. She has a beautiful baby girl whom she has taken time off from teaching to raise, as well as dedicate herself to writing.
FU*K is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $4.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3193-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fu-k/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fu-k/
