Yakima, WA Author Publishes Travel Guide
March 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTravel Tips: A 20 Something's Comprehensive Guide for Traveling in the Modern World, a new book by Kyle Rasmussen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Travel Tips by Kyle Rasmussen is a deep look at some of the typical things that every traveler experiences and tips for how to make each aspect of the trip your best trip ever. This true compilation from the mind of an experienced and avid traveler provides insight into travel in the modern world. Mr. Rasmussen teaches readers to use a myriad of resources to make the trip even better. This is a helpful guide, but it is also an entertaining book full of personal stories from Mr. Rasmussen's many travels.
The tips, tricks, and advice within these pages can be utilized by all travelers: young and old, rich and not-so-rich, seasoned travelers or those embarking on their first journey. Mr. Rasmussen's hope is that his writing will educate, entertain, inspire, and encourage people to travel and to leave the world a better place than they found it.
Travel Tips: A 20 Something's Comprehensive Guide for Traveling in the Modern World is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $49.00 (eBook $44.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4401-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/travel-tips-a-20-somethings-comprehensive-guide-for-traveling-in-the-modern-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/travel-tips-a-20-somethings-comprehensive-guide-for-traveling-in-the-modern-world/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
