Union, SC Author Publishes Memoir
March 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInstrumentally Sound, a new book by Hester Booker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Instrumentally Sound is a journey through childhood to adulthood as experienced by author Hester Booker. In her memoir, she shares her uplifting experiences growing up in the segregated school system and the happiness that occurred in a poverty-stricken situation. There is light in even the most challenging of situations.
About the Author
Hester Booker is extremely active in her local community, singing during Memorial Day events and community service events; she's also involved in sports championships.
Instrumentally Sound is a 58-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2174-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/instrumentally-sound/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/instrumentally-sound/
