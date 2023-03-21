Peoria, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
March 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSweet Elise's Journey to Happiness, a new book by Susie Duffin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sweet Elise is given a very special task by her teacher: Figure out what the word happiness means. With her nerves getting the best of her, Elise is very worried. With the importance of family values stressed in the story, read along to find out if Elise is able to complete her school project or not.
About the Author
Susie Duffin was an elementary school teacher for over thirty-three years. She now enjoys traveling with her husband and spending time with family and friends. In her spare time, Duffin likes to create cards, puzzles, and stories for children.
Sweet Elise's Journey to Happiness is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7142-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sweet-elises-journey-to-happiness/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sweet-elises-journey-to-happiness/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
