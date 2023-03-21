Finleyville, PA Author Publishes Horror Short Story Collection
March 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHorrors of the Night, a new book by Matthew Battistone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Horrors of the Night is a collection of short stories that will send shivers down your spine. A father and son recovering from a recent tragedy meets with a malicious force in the woods. A mysterious fog descends on a city, bringing an unknown evil with it. A mother does anything she can to protect her daughter from a mysterious spirit in the wake of a great loss. A man goes to new extremes with tragic consequences after the sudden loss of his wife. If you love a good scary story to escape into, you will get that and more in this unique and chilling collection.
About the Author
Matthew Battistone has always had a love for the horror genre. As he got older, he developed a passion for writing and what spoke to him was horror. Aside from writing, his other hobbies include taking walks, going on drives and is an avid collector of Lego, comics, movies, and books. He lives with his family in Finleyville, PA.
Horrors of the Night is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4285-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/horrors-of-the-night/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/horrors-of-the-night/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us