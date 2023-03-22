Brooklyn-Born Author Publishes Memoir
March 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiberty, a new book by William Quinn, has been released by RoseDog Books.
After spending the first forty-eight years of his life in Brooklyn, William Quinn has retreated to a secluded, and undisclosed location deep in the woods of Northern Michigan, where he finds it's possible to reminisce and reflect on the experiences of a long, hard, and varied life that has stretched from the halls of academia to the halls of tenement crack houses, and many divergent paths in between.
Liberty is a playful reminder of how the games children play, and how the 'hand that rocks the cradle' can shape the politics, freedom, and the future of a nation. The story opens on a Brooklyn street and gives us a glimpse into a culture that's all but forgotten, if not forbidden, and the society that culture had fostered. It's the perfect book to have with you if you're stuck in the house on a rainy day, or if you just want to remember how we used to be.
Liberty is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-243-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/liberty/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/liberty/
