New River, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
March 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEverybody Loves Bentley: A Puppy's Quest to Find Love and Happiness, a new book by RaNae D. Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Finding himself abandoned in the freezing cold of Nome, Alaska, Bentley, a three-month-old puppy, finally finds himself picked up by Animal Control and taken to the nearest shelter. While better than the streets, Bentley still wishes for a mom and dad. One day, a couple sees a picture of Bentley and falls in love. They decide to fly Bentley home to Colorado, and his new life began.
Everybody Loves Bentley is a very sweet, true story about the life of one dog and the love one family brings to a dog in need, and the joy a dog brings to an adoptive family. Filled with fun photos of Bentley, children and adults alike will love reading about all his adventures, and learn to never give up on your dreams.
About the Author
RaNae D. Clark worked for the Department of Health Services in California for twenty-seven years, during which time she helped countless people obtain the health care they needed. When the Northridge Earthquake hit in 1996, she volunteered for two weeks to help people begin to get their lives back. Clark then went on to move to Arizona, where she purchased a home and built a barn and corral for her horses. In addition, she volunteered at a horse rescue facility for one year. After meeting her husband, they moved to Colorado on a forty-acre ranch with horses for five years. In 2017, they moved back to Arizona. Clark and her husband together have six children, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Everybody Loves Bentley: A Puppy's Quest to Find Love and Happiness is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4355-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/everybody-loves-bentley/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/everybody-loves-bentley-a-puppys-quest-to-find-love-and-happiness/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
