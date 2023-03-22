Canon City, CO Author Publishes Personal Essay Book
March 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSleepy Time Theater, a new book by Jeff J Baker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Filled with philosophical, idiotically profound, and though-provoking takes on society, Jeff J Baker's collection of quips and one-liners are full of humor while also sparking interesting discussions on today's world. Baker reflects on issues of aging, adulthood, technological advances, and family dynamics using humor and blatant honesty about the world in which we live.
About the Author
Jeff J. Baker has previous military service experience, and his hobbies include theoretical physics and chess. He currently resides in Colorado.
Sleepy Time Theater is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7377-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sleepy-time-theater/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sleepy-time-theater/
