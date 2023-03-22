Bethel Island, CA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
March 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwisted Wonderland: A Wondrous Time?, a new book by Brandy Hole and Jadelynn Hole, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ryan and Josh are high-powered businessmen with dark secrets. Their wives, Samantha and Beth, are sisters and the best of friends. Tina, Samuel, and Shay are three best friends out to release Shay from her brutal past. And then there is Preston, a man haunted by the demons of his own horrendous past.
When all three groups converge into the same cabin one stormy night, all their secrets and traumas catch up with them, and they are forced into a fight for survival against dark forces beyond comprehension. Suspicion brews among the group, and as they fray apart, they'll have to learn to work together in order to survive the night.
About the Author
Dedicated mother who enjoys many things, loves love and would just like for everyone to be excellent to one another.
Twisted Wonderland: A Wondrous Time? is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $49.00 (eBook $44.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-376-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/twisted-wonderland/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/twisted-wonderland-a-wondrous-time/
