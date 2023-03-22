Aurora, CO Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
March 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoons Over Terra: Book One, a new book by R. J. Harold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moons Over Terra is an interesting tale about a group of teens who create a time machine that malfunctions, sending them to an alternate earth. It's an Earth with three moons where magic is science, dragons rule the skies, cats can talk, and an evil king wants them dead. Everyone loves Lucky the cat; he's brave, talkative, child-like, and fun to be around. Lucky becomes their guide through this different version of Earth and they come to trust him, although Kate begins to have doubts in his sincerity.
About the Author
R. J. Harold has had a lot of twists and turns in his life that brought him to where he is today. He was in the military and then went to college to study architecture and mechanical drawing for a short time. He then discovered his natural talent for working in radio and eventually began a career in the film industry. He eventually left New York to move to Colorado where he went to film school and co-founded Denver Pictures LLC. Harold's hobbies include model building, creating futuristic flying crafts, model railroading, light truck repair, writing science fiction and fantasy, gaming, and going to the movies.
Moons Over Terra: Book One is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-469-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moons-over-terra/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moons-over-terra-book-one/
