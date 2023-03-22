CAMELOT Once Again Declared a Pacesetter in Supply Chain Management / Analyst firm ALM confirms market-leading consulting expertise
March 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPhiladelphia, March 22, 2023 Analyst firm ALM Intelligence has again identified CAMELOT Management Consultants as a global market leader and "Pacesetter" in supply chain management consulting in the latest edition of its Pacesetter Market Research. ALM confirmed CAMELOT's outstanding impact for clients in a rapidly changing market environment. Among the 23 market leaders ALM Intelligence evaluated in the study, CAMELOT was one of the few companies to receive Pacesetter status.
The goal of the Pacesetter study was to determine which consulting providers deliver the greatest value for clients in today's dynamic market environment and what exactly that value is. To find out, ALM analysts evaluated consulting firms on five key criteria: business model, value proposition, service delivery, client enablement, and market presence. CAMELOT received top marks in particular for the quality of its service delivery and for the added value that the consultants provide for clients.
Innovative Consulting Services
"Our repeated recognition as a Pacesetter in supply chain management consulting confirms that we continue to meet our clients' needs with new, innovative consulting offerings," comments Markus Geutler, Partner CAMELOT US. These include, for example, a new risk management approach that aims to prepare companies for supply chain risks, regardless of what the specific risk is and when it occurs. Companies thus benefit from improved stability and resilience in their supply chains. Another example is a supply chain cost optimization approach that results in competitive costs without a negative impact on customer service.
ALM Pacesetter Research (APR) is a market research initiative of ALM Intelligence with an inclusive perspective of the professional services landscape. For ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research: Supply Chain 2023-2024, the analyst firm analyzed and profiled 23 market leaders across four market segments.
About CAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.
CAMELOT Management Consultants is a globally leading consulting specialist for value chain management in the process, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing industries. The firm is a sector of the CAMELOT Consulting Group, headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. Their integrated consulting approach and close collaboration with renowned technology specialists guarantees project success along all consulting phases: from decision-making to the organizational and technical implementation. www.camelot-mc.com/us
Contact Information
Markus Geutler
CAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.
+1 (267) 589 9242
Contact Us
