Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
March 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlueberries at the Beach, a new book by Christa Comito and illustrated by Kristen Meehan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blueberries at the Beach is an ABC book for children. There is a recurring theme that can be seen throughout the book. A variety of colorful foods are introduced as cute characters that find themselves in unusual places. This is a great book to teach young children the alphabet and about food they might not be familiar with. It is a great book for new English language learners to explore vocabulary while learning phonics basics.
About the Author
Christa Comito is a mom of two, with her son, Angelo, and her daughter, Gabriella. Comito has three siblings. Her parents instilled the importance of education, as well as a love for nature and all people, in her. As a young girl learning how to read, Comito remembers her dad telling her it was only the beginning, and someday she'd be able to read the newspaper and more.
Comito is an elementary school teacher, and has been since 1983. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She holds an Associates degree in music from Kingsborough Community College, a Bachelor's degree from NYU in music education and a minor in dance, two Master's degrees in early childhood education and special education from Brooklyn College, and an advanced certification in TESOL from Adelphi.
Comito loves to travel and currently splits her time between Brooklyn, NY, where she lives and teaches, and Sag Harbor, Long Island, where she is a resident and still enjoys reading a good book while eating Blueberries at the Beach.
About the Illustrator
Kristen Meehan is the author and illustrator of the children's book, This is Not Forever. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. where she lives with her husband and three children. They can often be found eating pineapple in the park.
Blueberries at the Beach is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-485-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blueberries-at-the-beach/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blueberries-at-the-beach/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
