Herndon, VA Author Publishes Children's Poetry Book
March 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThere Was a Boy Named Al…, a new book by Bella Kushner-Fisher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There Was a Boy Named Al… is full of silly, easy-to-read poems. Complete with blank pages for readers to express their imaginations, this book is perfect for children wanting to compose their own poems and draw their own pictures.
About the Author
Bella Kushner-Fisher has four children and four grandchildren. Kushner-Fisher wrote the poetry in this collection for them.
There Was a Boy Named Al… is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-675-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/there-was-a-boy-named-al/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/there-was-a-boy-named-al/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
