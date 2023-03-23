New York, NY Author Publishes Self-Help Book
March 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEat, Sleep, Move Your Body, and Palo Santo, a new book by Iris Silverio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What are we doing today to help ourselves? How can we make a difference in our community? It all starts with self-love.
From maintaining a positive outlook and keeping the faith to making better eating choices and clearing bad energy from your space, Eat, Sleep, Move Your Body, and Palo Santo is chock full of helpful hints and tips to living a better life. Prioritize your health and start living life!
About the Author
Iris Silverio was born and raised in the Lower East Side, Manhattan. During the pandemic, she became inspired to write her first book, to support the healing of the individual; understanding that when we liberate our fears, we are remarkably focused, have faith, and we spread love all around. She graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and became the first Latina to write and produce a comedy at the world famous Apollo, "Latinas Don't PMS." As a consequence, Silverio received an award from Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, plus toured at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California.
Iris has several productions under her belt. To name a few, her first comedy, "El Beauty Parlor" ran performances at the legendary nightclub, Copacabana in New York City. "Women Are Real" ran performances at The Players Theatre, and "Men Are Real" at The Theaters located downtown, New York City. She enjoyed the revival of "Soulmates or Nada" a lower East side comedy-drama about broken hearts, broken promises and the search for the perfect soulmate. Iris feels that there's humor in pain and strongly believes that laughter is the best medicine and God's blessings. She is currently living in New York City, working on her new podcast-video, "Brunch Friends" that focuses on delving deeper into living an evolving life, having fun while eating and applying the power of faith.
Eat, Sleep, Move Your Body, and Palo Santo is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-517-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eat-sleep-move-your-body-and-palo-santo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eat-sleep-move-your-body-and-palo-santo/
