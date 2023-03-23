Fort Walton Beach, FL Author Publishes Healing Memoir
March 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFacets of Love: A Guide for Every Lost Woman Desperate for a Life of Full Authentic Embodiment, a new book by Melissa Renee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Are you living in disconnection from your body?
Do you struggle processing your emotions?
Are you a woman that operates highly in your masculine energy?
On a cold winter season in Indiana, my nineteen-year marriage came to its demise. In an old home with my four cats, I began to dismantle the encoded barriers that were built up around me and explored my true self. I learned how to permanently transform both my pain and my relationship patterns.
Do you get messages from your deceased ancestors? Mine came through loud and clear telling me "Open your eyes!" That was the beginning of seeing the hidden truths and thoughts that were tucked away in the dark corners of my psyche.
This is my healing memoir journeying my deep reflections and realizations. I learned through this process that I was living a life of disconnection, 'going through the motions' and utterly blinded from some extremely harsh truths of my marriage.
Facets of Love chronicles my path to thriving, freedom and full embodiment.
The spiritual presence is my guiding light that illuminated my path to sovereignty. Art, dance, music and prayer were instrumental facets of love and a path of discovery leading me to my own self-reflections. Facets of Love documents how I embodied the "Rising Phoenix" and pulled myself up from these challenging experiences. I share with you here my authentic, heartfelt story of healing, to offer all of you the medicine I, myself, have acquired.
Facets of Love: A Guide for Every Lost Woman Desperate for a Life of Full Authentic Embodiment is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-479-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/facets-of-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/facets-of-love-a-guide-for-every-lost-woman-desperate-for-a-life-of-full-authentic-embodiment/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
