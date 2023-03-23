Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Dark Suspense Novel
Brian and Carol Spencer are just your average 30-something couple riding along one dark and spooky night when they encounter what seems to be a carnival. But in the middle of nowhere? They decide to check it out but only discover that nothing is as it seems.
Ghost Carnival helps readers to see the greatness, talent, and psychic powers inside all of us.
Ghost Carnival is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7245-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ghost-carnival/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ghost-carnival/
