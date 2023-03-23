Middleville, MI Author Publishes Thriller Novel
March 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHome to Me: When the truth comes out, no one is safe from the monster that lurks, a new book by Taylor McLeod, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young woman named Belle has been in love with her best friend, Ryder, since she was a child. Never in her wildest dreams believing that the ever so sexy Ryder could feel the same way, Belle squanders her love for him and moves on. Unfortunately, she moves on to Tyler, who seems charming at first, and then nearly brutally kills Belle in a fit of rage.
Fast forward about a year, Tyler is in prison and Belle is safe–or so she thinks. Belle finds herself facing anonymous threats and accidents, and takes comfort in Ryder while desperately trying not to reveal her love for him. When Tyler is released from prison, Belle finds herself fighting not just for herself, but for all she loves.
About the Author
Taylor McLeod is a mom of two and a wife. She loves hunting, fishing, reading, and writing. McLeod can't remember a time where she wasn't reading or writing short stories.
Home to Me: When the truth comes out, no one is safe from the monster that lurks is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7040-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/home-to-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/home-to-me-when-the-truth-comes-out-no-one-is-safe-from-the-monster-that-lurks/
