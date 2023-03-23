Houston, TX Author Publishes Suspense Novel
March 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTexas Mob Lawyer: A Novel, a new book by Michael A. Lamson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sean, a criminal defense lawyer in Houston, represents major organized crime figures. As the attorney for a member of the Kansas City Mafia, he is placed in the crosshairs of a feud within the mafia. Told from Sean's point of view, readers see the operation of the criminal justice system, along with the obligations and dangers of being a defense lawyer.
About the Author
Michael A. Lamson has been a criminal defense lawyer for forty-five years. He is a member of the Texas and Arizona bars and many other federal bars, including the United States Supreme Court.
Texas Mob Lawyer: A Novel is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-050-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/texas-mob-lawyer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/texas-mob-lawyer/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us