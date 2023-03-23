Saskatchewan, Canada Author Publishes Pandemic Discussion
March 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCOVID-19 and Negligent Engineering Practices; "Will This Kill People?", a new book by Dale J. Richardson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a series of eye-opening papers, Dale J. Richardson explores the financial and health impact of proper ventilation control, particularly in the dentist office setting, in regard to the spread and contamination of COVID-19. Using sources from the CDC, WHO, and beyond, Richardson details the missing information within national and international guidelines pertaining to HVAC systems and the massive threat these oversights are during routine health procedures in a global pandemic. The research contained within has the opportunity to save countless lives that would otherwise be lost.
About the Author
Dale J. Richardson holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Engineering and Applied Science from the Memorial University of Newfoundland. He is an associate member of the Technology Professionals Saskatchewan, a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers, and CEO of DSR Karis Consulting Inc., Canada, and DSR Karis North Consulting Inc, Delaware. Additionally, he organizes a charity golf tournament each year to send six indigenous children to summer camp who would not have had the means otherwise.
Richardson is the father to two daughters and spends his time reading, being outdoors, traveling, and writing about theology and prophecy.
COVID-19 and Negligent Engineering Practices; "Will This Kill People?" is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3004-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/covid-19-and-negligent-engineering-practices/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/covid-19-and-negligent-engineering-practices-will-this-kill-people-a-collection-of-studies-on-hvac-infection-controls-relating-to-covid-19/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us