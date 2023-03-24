Cuyahoga Falls, OH Author Publishes Book of Deep Thoughts
March 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExtreme Deep Thoughts 819, a new book by Thelmer Sedzoid, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thelmer Sedzoid brings a collection of different "Extreme Deep Thoughts" that cover an assortment of categories.
About the Author
Thelmer Sedzoid works as an artist and writer He loves playing tennis, golf, and cooking. This is his second book, following his first, Brain Food.
Extreme Deep Thoughts 819 is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2156-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/extreme-deep-thoughts-819/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/extreme-deep-thoughts-819/
Contact Information
Contact Us
