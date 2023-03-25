Parsippany, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDarla, Mikey, and Their Angel, a new book by William Schaible, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a small dog named Angel meets her furever parents, her life is changed forever. Along the way, she discovers a nest of baby cotton-tail rabbits, which eventually leads to the adoption of her two rabbit siblings, Darla and Mikey. Along the way, Angel, Darla, and Mikey have many great adventures and a home full of love.
About the Author
William Schaible was born and raised in W. Caldwell, New Jersey. He is an avid sports fan, animal lover, and long-time contributor to animal causes. Schaible has donated to at least 25 charities over the past two decades. In addition to helping animal causes, he has helped vets, police, children, and seniors.
Schaible now spends his retirement as an active emergency responder in Parsippany, New Jersey, where he and his wife, Connie, reside.
Darla, Mikey, and Their Angel is a 48-page hardbound with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-349-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/darla-mikey-and-their-angel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darla-mikey-and-their-angel/
