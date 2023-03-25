Encino, CA Author Publishes Picture Book
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDucks in a Row, a new book by Barbara Reams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For several years, a mallard hen has spent time swimming and preening in Barbara Ream's backyard pool. This year, she was joined by her baby ducks! Mrs. Dabby next door and her talented daughter Heidi, a children's author, like visiting the yard and watching Momma Duck and the babies play. They thought it was so unusual that they encouraged her to document them growing up. Ducks in a Row is the result of the pictures she took and what she sees when she watches them.
Ducks in a Row is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-226-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ducks-in-a-row/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ducks-in-a-row/
