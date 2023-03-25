Saint Johns, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBaby Instagram, a new book by Sonya Hastings, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Putting her daughter to bed at night, the author wondered what a day in their lives would look like in 2020 and Baby Instagram was born. It's about a baby girl's typical day. Everything from what she eats to how she stays entertained is worth a share to her followers! This modern social media baby simply keeps her followers engaged on the internationally recognized and highly used social media platform. The author applied her own routine in a sense. The book is simple and fun, and millions of people love Instagram, documenting their meals, outfits, and workout routines. If anything, the author wants people to hear about how this book transpired and bring awareness to mental health.
Part of the proceeds earned by the author will be donated to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
About the Author
Sonya Hastings is a South Florida wife and mom with experience in 5:00 a.m. wake-ups, car karaoke, and champagne toasts. In her spare time, she enjoys shopping and planning her next getaway. Her husband refers to her as the executive producer of the family. She attends church and loves helping the homeless. She enjoys singing in the local theater, traveling, reading to her daughter, and watching JEOPARDY! with her husband, planning luxury picnics, and Mommy & Me anything! Hastings encourages people to live in the moment and try new things. Above all, she is passionate about family.
Baby Instagram is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7068-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/baby-instagram/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/baby-instagram/
