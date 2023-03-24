Oakland, CA Author Publishes Rap Story Verses Book
March 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWelcome To My Mind: Rap Short Story Verses, a new book by G. Wall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When writing these stories contained within Welcome to My Mind, G. Wall was provided with various topics selected for him to use in verifying authenticity as well as providing a competitive writing challenge to him and the writer he was put against.
These verses were written in writing competitions in rap story and topical leagues that provided Wall a great creative outlet and a contest format that allowed all the writers to vote within these matches as they submitted their topical stories for that week. From comedy to tragedy and from love to war, as well as everything in between, Wall constantly pushed himself to cover a large and diversified group of subject matter and often won his matches. Open your mind to a journey, and you will feel the words as you read them within the characters Wall has developed.
Welcome To My Mind: Rap Short Story Verses is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4150-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/welcome-to-my-mind/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/welcome-to-my-mind-rap-short-story-verses/
