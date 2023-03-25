Yonkers, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Book
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPreaching Wheels, a new book by Heloisa Loures de Freitas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A self-help book that takes a look at the life of a simple woman that prayed and it changed her life in numerous ways. There are many struggles in life but, there is always a way out, a way that will get you to where you want to go. Dreams are not for the weak but there is always someone there to help you reach those dreams and make your life better.
Preaching Wheels is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7494-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/preaching-wheels/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/preaching-wheels/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
