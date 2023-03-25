Liberty County, Texas Author Publishes Novel
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeeds of Bliss, a new book by J. Andrew Rice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seeds of Bliss is about the East Texas town of Lyric, its triumphs and its struggles, and the people who are an integral part of it. The novel focuses on a hometown man, Scott Mitchum, and his daily goal to live out his faith in God, how he translates it into practical actions which he inoculates into his relationships and his will to survive and thrive. The story includes other characters who are positively influenced by Scott, and those who wish him harm primarily because they don't like him. The setting and plot are filled with the environment, the culture, the humor, and the danger of East Texas.
About the Author
J. Andrew Rice was the founder of Public Management, Inc. and was its CEO for thirty-three years. He also has other business interests. He has a bachelor's degree from Baylor University and a master's degree from the University of Houston at Clear Lake City. He serves as a deacon of Rural Shade Baptist Church and was its Minster of Music for thirty years.
He has four children, four grandchildren, and lives in Tarkington, Texas, with his wife. His hobbies include music, reading and farming.
Seeds of Bliss is a 386-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-464-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/seeds-of-bliss/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/seeds-of-bliss/
