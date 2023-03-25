Rector, AR Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife's Grace, a new book by Shirley Ann "Webb" Kemper, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Life's Grace is a collection of spiritual poetry by poet Shirley Ann "Webb" Kemper. Her powerful words demonstrate her faith in God and his divine being. Her poems provide comfort and peace through her love of the Lord, and anyone looking for a moment of reflection in His light will find encouragement and a renewal of faith through her words.
About the Author
Shirley Ann "Webb" Kemper was born to John and Peggy McMasters-Webb. She attended and graduated from Bay High School where she wrote her first poem during her junior year, "The Blind Idiot." She and her husband Michael have four grown sons, David, Jeffery, Matthew, and Stephen, and live close to their grandchildren. Both Kemper and her husband are ministers and enjoy sharing the good news. Kemper also aids in the music department where she plays piano and sings and feels empowered and given strength by putting her experiences in writing.
Kemper's hobbies include reading, writing, camping, and fishing "when the fish are biting well!" She enjoys watching game shows and old cowboy movies.
Life's Grace is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-946-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lifes-grace/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/lifes-grace/
