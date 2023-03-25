Auburn, WA Author Publishes Fiction Book
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGoing Home, Who Am I?, a new book by Andrea L. Sherrell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lorelei has reached a crossroads in her life. As a moderately successful African American female paralegal with no higher education degree, she thought her life was complete until she returns to her Southern roots in North Carolina, and discovers the history of her ancestors and the sacrifices they made for their families and futures.
Suddenly, she comes to realize that maybe there is more to life and thinks of returning to college to honor the sacrifices of those who came before-and possibly starting a family with the handsome brotha she meets on the beach.
But it can be hard to start life anew when you're already well established. Will she find the courage to force change when sometimes it's easier to stay the course?
About the Author
Andrea L. Sherrell resides in Washington State, has a BA in Law and Public Policy, and enjoys traveling. She attends the Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA, and created a scholarship for African American females interested in the law. She was recently accepted into their Master of Public Administration program.
Going Home, Who Am I? is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7397-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/going-home-who-am-i/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/going-home-who-am-i/
