Griffin, GA Author Publishes Autobiography
March 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEchoes of Black Womanhood, a new book by Nettie Elizabeth Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Starting from her earliest memories to present day, Nettie Johnson shares the ups and downs of her life. She explains the choices she has made, the influences she has caused, the obstacles she has lived through. From developing a sense of her sexuality to the chronical direction in her career field, Nettie Johnson's life as a Black woman in America is a story that must be shared.
About the Author
Nettie Johnson graduated high school early and went straight to college. Working and raising her family, after being divorced, moved out of Chicago. Johnson loves art, dancing, reading, and her sorority.
Echoes of Black Womanhood is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7426-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/echoes-of-black-womanhood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/echoes-of-black-womanhood/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
