Prineville, OR Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSilent Treasures, a new book by Robb Winder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being a light‐hearted account about the discovery of an archive of long‐lost silent films, and what happened when two family members of the original filmmakers meet 74 years later.
About the Author
Robb Winder is a product of the great Midwest. Holder of a B.A in History from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and an MLS from Indiana University in Bloomington, he spent 18 ½ years as a librarian, the last ten as the Genealogy/Local History Specialist at the Aurora Public Library in Aurora, Illinois. A singer, he spent his time in the Chicago suburbs with The Windy City Gay Chorus and The Fox Valley Festival Chorus. Now retired, he spends his time between karaoke and writing. He hopes you like this first effort, and be sure to stick around for the sequel in which Armand Duval finds love in Paris…
Silent Treasures is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-471-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/silent-treasures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/silent-treasures-being-a-light-hearted-account-about-the-discovery-of-an-archive-of-long-lost-silent-films-and-what-happened-when-two-family-members-of-the-original-filmmakers-meet-74-years-later/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
