Pittsburg, MO Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
March 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsS.W.I.F.T.: A War's Dawn, a new book by Ryan R. Liberty, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is a time of armistice in the distant galaxy of Zaundos as Grand General Raymond Justice welcomes new recruits to the Republic of SWIFT's Amphibious Army Corps. Shortly after Raymond takes star recruit Kate Aloe under his wing, an attack from a mysterious new enemy prompts SWIFT to take up arms and return fire. Raymond faces an unexpected challenge as a familiar face appears among the enemy ranks.
About the Author
Ryan R. Liberty is a young adult from a small town in Missouri, USA with a passion for history, science-fiction, and (at least pseudo-) realistic depictions of weaponry and the arts thereof. He has worked on this story for a long time, some of the basic ideas started all the way back in elementary school.
S.W.I.F.T.: A War's Dawn is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4374-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/s-w-i-f-t/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/s-w-i-f-t-a-wars-dawn/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us