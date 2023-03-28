Orangeburg, SC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Words of Ahmose: The Magic of Perfect Loving, a new book by Elijah Mickel, MSW, MA, DSW, CRT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Words of Ahmose: The Magic of Perfect Loving provides a vehicle for the reader's learning as well as enjoyment, by exposing words of love to the reader to assist in their journey to self-knowledge. It is through self-knowledge that the reader will, hopefully, find the path to perfect loving. It is up to the consumer to choose an interpretation which can meet their needs. Hopefully what is chosen enhances their journey of finding perfect love.
About the Author
Elijah Mickel is a retired mental health therapist, educator, and university administrator. He has traveled extensively in Africa, from Kemet to Kenya. In addition, Mickel is a Vietnam veteran and has served as a disaster mental health volunteer. Mickel is an experienced speaker, consultant, and coach.
This book is the continuation of Mickel's previously authored or co-authored works: African-Centered Reality Therapy; Two Plants, One Flower; Forty-eight to Eighty-four; Many Branches of Perfect Loving, and One Tree Many Branches: A Spiritual Perspective for Understanding Perfect Loving.
The Words of Ahmose: The Magic of Perfect Loving is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-166-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-words-of-ahmose/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-words-of-ahmose-the-magic-of-perfect-loving/
