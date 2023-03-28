Odenton, MD Authors Publish Children's Book
March 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWorld Adventures with Callie and Mommy, a new book by Karlissa Wise & Callie Everett, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Karlissa Wise loves to travel with Callie, thinking of it as a great way to show Callie the world and experience other cultures. Their love of travel inspired Karlissa and Callie to write about their trips. World Adventures with Callie and Mommy is filled with the places Karlissa and Callie have been, and where they dream of going. Karlissa and Callie hope this book will inspire you to travel as a family and experience the magic of the world.
World Adventures with Callie and Mommy is a 28-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-443-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/world-adventures-with-callie-and-mommy/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/world-adventures-with-callie-and-mommy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us