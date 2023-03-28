Monroe Township, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
March 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Hell to Recovery, a new book by Irwin Dunsky, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Somehow from a stench-infested, dying human being, Irwin Dunsky developed into a loving child of the universe. How it happened, Dunsky will try and explain to you, and fill in the details. From Hell to Recovery is the story of Dunsky's life. It was written to help people in addiction get out and become productive, healthy human beings, enjoying life, rather than dying a useless life, hurting all who they truly love. Joy to the world, all the boys and girls, joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea, joy to you and me.
About the Author
Irwin Dunsky grew up in a loving home, with wonderful parents, a loving mother and hardworking father. His attention deficit kept him from doing well in his education. He had an older brother and a younger sister. Even though he failed out of three colleges, he succeeded at business for thirty-seven years and sold his business at the end. He is grateful that he has lived from Hell to recovery.
From Hell to Recovery is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-658-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-hell-to-recovery/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/from-hell-to-recovery/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us