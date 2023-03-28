Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInvisible COVID… It's Everywhere!, a new book by Kathy May Herman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Germs, Germs, Germs! That is all I hear! Invisible COVID, It's Everywhere engages children and adults in an enlightening way discussing COVID and all viruses that have affected us in the past and will do so in the foreseeable future! Use this book as an instructional springboard to spark conversations and writing activities about a child's perspective of the many infections all of us deal with daily. Trying to understand the "Why" of catching a cold, COVID, the Flu, and all of the annoying ailments is hard for a child to comprehend when they cannot sense these germs.
Invisible COVID, It's Everywhere is about a second grader who must follow the rules, stay at home, and see and listen to her teachers and friends in small boxes on a computer monitor. This character expresses her thoughts, fears, and observations of the pandemic. Throughout the story, she complains about a sickness that she cannot see, hear, smell, taste, or touch as well as what she must do to stay safe while attending school virtually. The end result is hearing there is hope to make this COVID go away while children must continue to follow the rules and listen to adults in order to stay safe.
Everyone has a story worth telling, especially since COVID and numerous viruses continue to plague our world. We deal with germs, viruses, and all of the annoying ailments that we cannot sense until symptoms appear and the end result is that we are SICK! The purpose of Invisible COVID, It's Everywhere is to encourage healthy and POSITIVE thinking! Education, hopefully, will insure our world will never experience such an extreme pandemic such as COVID.
About the Author
Kathy May Herman is a children's book author, retired Reading Specialist, a mom, a grandma and she loves to volunteer reading to children! Kathy has always believed that listening and laughing with children has enlightened her days throughout her teaching career and life! Kathy grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and is presently living in Virginia Beach with her college sweetheart, Pat. Together they raised three amazing children and they are now enjoying their kids as adults along with their spouses and grandchildren. Kathy received her Bachelor of Science degree from Radford University in Early Childhood Education and her Master of Science degree as a Reading Specialist from The College of William & Mary.
Invisible COVID… It's Everywhere! is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $15.95 (eBook $10.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7242-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/invisible-covid-its-everywhere/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/invisible-covid-its-everywhere/
