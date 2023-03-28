Less than Half of Patients Say they have Confidence in the US Health Care System
March 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsEight health systems, spanning diverse communities in three U.S. time zones, are trying to flip the script of wariness and mistrust in health care systems.
The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), with sponsorship from the ABIM Foundation, is testing new approaches that ultimately could improve health outcomes, reduce inequities, and increase well-being in the workplace. The 10-month project comes as public trust in the health care system is at an abysmal rate of 38% by one measure, a 50% drop from 1975 when it was at 80%.
The eight systems will test several evidence-driven approaches to improve trust between their organizations and respective communities, and with the clinicians and leadership teams they employ. They will use a blueprint for how to build and strengthen trust – developed in an earlier phase of this project – as a guide in their efforts.
Approaches include acknowledgement of historical harms, development of methods to assess needs, and system approaches to address identified issues, among others. The information and data gathered will be used to create resources to not only scale up operations with the participating organizations, but also to export their findings and recommendations to health care systems throughout the country.
The systems involved in this pilot include:
"It's imperative that communities and clinicians trust the health care system so that patient care and employee well-being can improve. That's why this work is so important. Building trust may not be something leaders are thinking about as they seek to improve the health of the population they serve, but we know that when people trust the health care system, they get better care. We want these systems to become the model, and hope that every health system in the country feels the ripple effect of this work and buys in to the importance and value of making becoming trustworthy a core operating principle," said Richard J. Baron, MD, president and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the ABIM Foundation.
"Trust in your health care provider is predictive of whether a patient receives high quality, evidence-based care. We cannot improve health equity without addressing the lack of trust and we cannot strengthen our workforce until we restore trust. IHI's work with the ABIM Foundation is addressing the essential challenge of how to rebuild trust between health care organizations and their communities and clinicians. This prototyping network will help us validate a clear set of pragmatic actions that health systems can take now to start restoring the trust that our health depends on," said Kedar Mate, MD, president and CEO of IHI.
