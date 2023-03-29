Bryant, IN Author Publishes Autobiography
March 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEight Hundred Miles: My Life Journey, a new book by Francis Albert OFS, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Francis Albert OFS shares a thoughtful letter to his grandchildren containing memories, spiritual direction, advice, poetry, and more. Throughout his writing, Francis shares his love of nature and thoughts provoked by Henry David Thoreau's body of work.
About the Author
Francis Albert OFS was born in Clinton, Massachusetts. He is retired from the Air Force and is a Third Order Franciscan. His hobbies include hiking and enjoying nature.
Eight Hundred Miles: My Life Journey is a 96-page hardbound with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4305-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eight-hundred-miles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eight-hundred-miles-my-life-journey/
