Collinsville, IL Author Publishes Business Guide
March 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConversation Starter: Let's Talk Business, Teaching, and Training in Churches, a new book by Steve C. McCullar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Are your business meetings at church unproductive? Do your leadership development programs need to be developed? Are you lacking experienced teachers and trainers, and only using the volunteers that are available – and have no program to build them up? Have you ever had those tough conversations about your church's needs in the areas of business, teaching, and training? Motivational speaker, corporate trainer, and business professor, Steve McCullar talks about starting those conversations.
With over 20 years of teaching and training experience in academic and corporate settings, along with experience working in ministry and developing church programs. Steve uses biblical principles to start conversations. Through stories, humor, and practical tips and strategies, he demonstrates the importance of organizational alignment within the churches, especially in the area of learning and development. Among these pages you'll discover topics about:
While many shy away from what they call a "corporate" approach, this book demonstrates through scripture how God is a businessman. Be prepared to put away the thinking that the church should not operate with standard business practices. But also, be prepared to let go of the business practices that you encounter outside of the church, as those negative, unproductive, and sometimes divisive practices do not have to continue within the church.
This book is an excellent resource for teachers, trainers, and even pastors because it will help to identify areas that need to be discussed. Don't shy away from the conversations!
About the Author
As a servant-leader, Steve McCullar has spent much of the last 15 years in academia as a university professor, leader within the healthcare industry, business consultant, keynote speaker, and trainer in-person and online. Since the age of 13, he has worked in ministry and continues to serve as the administrator for his local church's men's ministry.
He is an entrepreneur and president of Steve McCullar LLC stevemccullar.com, as well as a proud veteran (Navy Hospital Corpsman) who has a passion for working with veteran organizations. Having spent most of his life working in healthcare, including traveling internationally on several humanitarian missions, Steve has made it his life's work to help others. This written offering and labor of love comes from his experiences helping churches and working alongside pastors to strengthen churches operationally.
Conversation Starter: Let's Talk Business, Teaching, and Training in Churches is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7025-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/conversation-starter-lets-talk-business-teaching-and-training-in-churches/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/conversation-starter-lets-talk-business-teaching-and-training-in-churches/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
